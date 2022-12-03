Alex Telles’ World Cup ambitions come to an end after suffering serious knee injury



Manchester United star Alex Telles, who is currently out on loan with Sevilla, will no longer be involved with the Brazil national team going forward.

The left back’s involvement in Qatar has come to an end after picking up a serious injury in the Selecao’s surprise loss to Cameroon.

Alongside Telles, Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus who picked up a similar injury, has also been ruled out of the World Cup and is expected to miss a month of football action.

Telles’ injury is assumed to be more serious than Jesus’ setback and the United defender faces the possibility of undergoing surgery.

The Mail reports on this devastating news and says, “Brazil are facing an injury crisis heading into the knockout rounds after Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles both picked up injuries in their defeat against Cameroon that have ruled them out of the World Cup.”

“The pair reported knee issues after the match, and following scans it has been confirmed that neither man will be able to play any further part in the tournament.”

The injury to Jesus and Telles adds to Tite’s selection headache after already losing Neymar, Danilo and Alex Sandro to injury.

It is unclear whether Neymar will be fit for the team’s tie against South Korea on Monday.

Tite especially faces the risk of going into that game without an established or recognized left-back.

Like Neymar who is injured, Sandro’s hip problem makes him a major doubt for the clash against Korea.

United fans will be waiting with bated breath for news on how long Telles is expected to be out and when he is expected to make a full recovery.

It will be interesting to see whether this injury setback impacts his loan spell in Spain.

