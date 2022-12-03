Amad impresses for Sunderland against Millwall amidst loan recall rumours



Manchester United’s on-loan starlet Amad Diallo put in a performance of the highest quality as Sunderland beat Millwall.

The 20-year-old was deployed from the right wing and was a constant threat to The Lion’s defence with his guile and trickery causing left back Murray Wallace no end of grief.

He netted from point-blank range to open the scoring shortly after half time on route to a fantastic 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

Amad’s composure on the ball was a particular delight with the youngster completing two dribbles successfully and boasting an 85% passing accuracy to boot.

He also connected with 100% of his long ball attempts, showing off his exceptional vision and incisive ball-playing ability.

What will really impress United fans, however, was that Amad rose to the physical challenge of the match.

Milwall committed 20 fouls with four of them against the Ivorian as Millwall did their best to rough up the 5’8” winger.

He gave as good as he got though, winning three tackles and nine duels, never shying away from the battle.

Rather than drift out of the game, Amad’s involvement only grew as he registered 63 touches in just under an hour on the pitch.

The result takes Sunderland within a point of the Championship playoff places as they chase promotion to the Premier League once again.

Amad’s goal also means that he has now scored four times in his last six matches, having also provided an assist in that time.

Tony Mowbray remains confident that Amad will remain at Sunderland this season, despite reports that Manchester United are considering recalling him in January.

