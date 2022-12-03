Casemiro angered his Real Madrid teammates with Manchester United switch



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro left his former Real Madrid teammates unhappy over the summer when he moved to England.

According to Andy Mitten, several of Real Madrid’s established stars did not believe the news of a potential move to United but soon protested to the club when it became clear the Brazilian’s departure was on the cards.

Mitten reports, “Real Madrid’s players weren’t happy. They had heard Casemiro was being linked with a move away from the club, but initially dismissed it.”

“When they realised the Brazilian was set to join Manchester United, a group of senior players went to see manager Carlo Ancelotti.”

“They got straight to the point: Madrid cannot let Casemiro go, he’s integral to the side that has won everything, the reigning Spanish and European champions.”

It seems that the Madrid players knew the calibre of player they were losing. Since his Olf Trafford arrival, the 30-year-old has barely put a foot wrong.

Casemiro wasted no time in establishing himself as a vital component of Erik ten Hag’s plans, who had him on his list alongside elusive summer target, Frenkie de Jong.

Beyond United, Casemiro has also been imperious for Brazil, recently scoring against Switzerland to fire the Selecao to the knockout round of the World Cup.

Mitten adds that the Brazil international is extremely happy at United and enjoys English football. His passion is underlined by the fact that he is always the first to arrive in training and in the gym.

The Athletic reveal that a number of their sources describe the midfielder as “humble” and a “listener.” Within the club, the player is regarded as a proper professional with no ego despite his illustrious and trophy-laden career.

On Casemiro’s best qualities, a top football analyst remarked that his attributes were essentially unmeasurable. The analyst listed the player’s excellent position when the team is attacking, his readiness to always defend and bringing balance centrally to break counter-attacks.

Certainly, United fans have been more than treated to Casemiro’s world-class abilities. With any luck, he will lead Brazil to a World Cup trophy and return to club football as World Champion.

