Cristiano Ronaldo shockingly included in Worst XI of the World Cup group stage



Former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the worst starting eleven of the World Cup group stage.

Ronaldo was named alongside other players who did not perform well, most of whom have been eliminated and did not advance to the knockout stages. This was based on match statistics.

The 37-year-old has endured a difficult start to the World Cup, only scoring once from a spot-kick.

Ronaldo seems to have carried his poor United form to Qatar, which now sees the five-time Ballon d’Or winner named in the shocking team.

The Mail reports, “Sofascore, announcing their worst side of the initial phase of the World Cup, placed Ronaldo up front with an average rating of 6.37 across his three matches.”

“Sofascore’s own clarification is that only players who had played 60 per cent of minutes across the group phase were eligible.”

“It however remains an unwanted gong for a player whose chief confidant in the media, Piers Morgan, declared was playing to achieve a move to a ‘Champions League club’ in Qatar.”

The Mail adds that on Ronaldo’s Portugal displays, he looked frustrated for much of his time on the pitch and constantly resorted to blaming his teammates.

The Portugal captain’s misery was compounded when the ball bounced off his back against South Korea into the path of Kim Young-Gwon, who guided it to the back of the net.

The worst starting eleven of the World Cup group stage also features four players from the Qatar national team, two from Canada, two from Costa Rica, one from Saudi Arabia and one from Australia.

Stats reveal the WORST XI of the World Cup group stages 👎 Look who's up front 👀 pic.twitter.com/lLErYxnDoE — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 3, 2022

For most United fans, this latest Ronaldo development is a vindication of both their own opinion and that of manager, Erik ten Hag.

Fortunately, Ronaldo’s exit paves the way for another goalscorer to come in that fits into the brand of football the manager wants to implement.

