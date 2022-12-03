David de Gea outlines Erik ten Hag’s plan for Manchester United to dictate games



David de Gea has opened up on how Manchester United have improved under Erik ten Hag as he readies himself for the resumption of the Premier League after missing out on Spain’s World Cup squad.

Speaking to ANI News at an event in India attended by several United players not featuring in Qatar, the number one outlined the difference between this season’s United and those of recent years under the Likes of Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

“I think this year we want to dictate games and want to have the ball. We are looking to play from the back and press teams, pressing high in the opponent’s half.

“We are trying to keep the ball in the opponent’s half, try to score goals and win games.”

There were difficulties in instilling such an approach, with De Gea himself struggling to perform to the required standard at the start of the campaign.

His own form has improved dramatically since and the Spaniard believes that having the time to gel under the new coaching structure has been key to the evolution under Ten Hag.

“The beginning of the season was a bit tough,” he said. “After that, we started playing excellent football, winning games.

“We had a new manager, and new players, so we needed a bit of time to know the way that the manager wants us to play, but I think we are in the right direction winning games and playing really well.”

Fans will be hoping that the added time on the training pitch serves as a boost for the players who missed out on playing in the World Cup.

As of now, De Gea joins Donny van de Beek and Anthony Elanga in India, supporting the United We Play initiative.

The venture’s aim is to support grassroots football in India and inspire young talent throughout the region and is in its third season.

If United can continue to dictate games, press high, and keep the ball in dangerous areas, they will inspire fans worldwide when their season recommences.

