Facundo Pellistri sends a message to supporters after dramatic World Cup exit



Facundo Pellistri has had his say after Uruguay’s shock exit from the World Cup.

Uruguay won their final group game against Ghana, but it was not enough as South Korea’s victory against a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal ensured the South American team finished third in their group.

In the hotly-contested affair against the African nation, Pellistri started and mounted a spirited performance.

The United youngster came close to scoring on one occasion with a well-struck shot but could only find the side netting.

Amidst the varied reactions to Uruguay’s dramatic exit, Pellistri posted a heartfelt message on social media.

The 20-year-old wrote, “My first World Cup. It was my dream to play one and I achieved it.”

“It didn’t have the ending we wanted, but football is like that. Very sad not to have achieved more.”

“Thanks to everyone who supported! This goes on, we’ll come back stronger.”

After his involvement in the competition, Pellistri can hold his head high.

He played significant minutes for La Celeste and featured prominently in Diego Alonso’s side.

High on the priority list for the young winger will be deciding his future course of action as he prepares to return to United with the January transfer window opening in less than a month.

A few weeks ago, Pellistri’s agent had came out with comments that his client’s exit from Old Trafford was “imminent” with the youngster dissatisfied with his playing situation at the club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that United have a plan for Pellistri and are keen on sending him out on loan for more first-team minutes.

For most United supporters, this is the ideal outcome as it’s likely the player’s opportunities under Erik ten Hag will continue to be limited.

