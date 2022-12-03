Man United target Denzel Dumfries dazzles as Netherlands overcome United States



The Netherlands booked their place in the world Cup quarter finals today with a convincing 3-1 win over the USA.

Despite the fact that Manchester United’s lone representative in the Oranje squad, Tyrell Malacia, was not selected today, there was plenty for Reds fans to feed off with so many reported transfer targets in action.

The first goal was a fantastic team goal involving Cody Gakpo, Denzel Dumfries and Memphis Depay, the goalscorer, all of whom have been linked to an Old Trafford move.

The second also featured an assist for Dumfries and was despatched by former United man, Daley Blind.

Depay had a good game overall but allowed the USA back into the game with a bad back pass which was cleared, but in the ensuing attack the americans managed to bundle the ball into the net as Dumfries failed to clear it off the line.

The Inter Man atoned for the failed clearance minutes later as he despatched Blind’s cross from the left to make it 3-1 to the Netherlands and put the game out of sight.

Depay was subbed seconds later, probably as punishment for the suicidal backpass.

His 83 minutes included 81% pass accuracy, 75% shot accuracy, 3/6 ground duels won and 2/3 long balls.

With two assists and a goal, Dumfries will probably be awarded man of the match, although his passing accuracy of just 63% was not impressive.

He also was unsuccessful with his two attempted dribbles and won only 1 of 6 ground duels.

He lost possession 28 times.

Gakpo excelled again despite not getting on the scoresheet, as did centre back Jurrien Timber, while another target, Frenkie de Jong, had a quiet game.

Statistics via sofascore.com