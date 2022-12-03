Manchester United and Leeds United among suitors for Serbia midfielder Sasa Lukic



Despite the heavy investment in the summer which led to five permanent arrivals, there remain gaps to fill in the Manchester United squad going forward.

One area where the team strengthened immensely is in the centre of the park with the high-profile signings of Casemiro and free agent Christian Eriksen.

Fans had been fed up of watching the conservative duo of Fred and Scott McTominay take to the field and Erik ten Hag realised the need to inject fresh blood.

Midfield reinforcements

However, the age of both new recruits and the uncertainty surrounding Fred‘s future has necessitated the need to bring in a new central midfielder.

And a host of names have been linked with a move either in January or next summer including the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo.

Big names from Serie A have also been mooted as possible additions including Lazio superstar Sergej Milinković-Savić and Davide Frattesi of Sassuolo.

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United are interested in signing Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic, as Torino Granata said. Leeds United and Roma are also eyeing the Serbian.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/lIRvIk6EES — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) December 2, 2022

A new name has entered the fray — Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic, someone who has quietly impressed for Serbia in the World Cup.

The Serbian’s contract with the Turin-based club is set to expire in 2024 and according to Italian publication Torino Granata, despite Torino’s best efforts, Lukic seems to be “evaluating a future, even in the near future away from” the club.

The publication has name dropped United and Serie A giants Roma as possible destinations for the 26-year-old. Surprisingly, Leeds United are also named as a club desperate to add the Serbia international to their ranks.

United eyeing Sasa Lukic

“Roma and Manchester United would be on him, but another Premier League club would also be interested: it would be Leeds United,” the report adds.

Lukic is valued at €13million according to Transfermarkt and is a versatile player capable of playing in the defensive midfield position as well as in a more advanced role.

His World Cup displays, where he has started in all three games as the defensive pivot, might entice the aforementioned clubs to join the bidding table with negotiations to follow swiftly.

He has three goals and one assist in 14 games across all competitions this season and might be a decent buy for a mid-table club. United should definitely be aiming for a better player next summer.

