Manchester United learn January price for Enzo Fernandez amidst Liverpool interest



Manchester United will have to trigger Enzo Fernandez’s release clause should they wish to procure the player’s services in January.

In recent days, Fernandez has emerged as a legitimate target in Erik ten Hag’s efforts to bolster his team’s midfield.

Alongside United, there are also other elite clubs in Europe interested in adding the Benfica midfielder to their ranks.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are two of United’s rivals said to be intent on signing the 21-year-old.

However, it will not be cheap to force Benfica’s hand and a move will only be made possible by triggering the midfielder’s €120m release clause.

Record via SportWitness reports, “Liverpool are this time included in a list of ‘sharks’ which also features the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United.

“It’s the ‘weight of the list of interested sides’ that convinces Benfica to put such a big price tag on him.

“That’s why the Eagles are only letting him move in January in case someone from those clubs triggers his €120m release clause.”

What is remarkable is that Fernandez only joined Benfica from River Plate in the summer, yet the Portuguese giants are already bracing for his departure.

Such has been his impact, which was recently crowned by a superb goal in the World Cup against Mexico to help the Albiceleste on their way to the knockout stages of the tournament.

As per SportWitness, most clubs that had the opportunity to sign Fernandez from River Plate for a cut price will undoubtedly be regretting their failure to do so.

United must ensure they remain in the race for the midfielder.

