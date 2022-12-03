Manchester United u18s vs Leeds United abandoned due to no emergency services



Manchester United’s u18s Saturday morning clash with rivals Leeds United was ultimately abandoned due to the lack of emergency services at the Carrington training ground.

Set to kick off at 11:30am, the match was initially delayed for an hour as they looked to solve the issue.

But as the new kick off time approached and the players took to the pitch ready to play, the match was abandoned.

The club released a statement saying “following a logistical difficulty beyond the club’s control, today’s Under-18s match between Manchester United and Leeds United has been postponed.”

“A date for the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.”

The amateur failure to ensure the appropriate medical services were available for the match sees the u18s fall even further behind in their schedule.

Over four months into the season, United have only played six league matches so far, while other clubs have played almost twice as many.

The lack of matches has seen United u18s now go a month without playing a match, and have only averaged a match every second week throughout the season.

Ultimately, the lack of regular playing time for United youngsters has to raise the question of how it will impact their development as regular playing time is so vital.

Fans were also increasingly frustrated at the news due to the club’s lack of coverage for both the u18s and u21s in the past year and with a rare match set to be televised, supporters were left empty handed again due to the abandonment.

The team sheets for the match also indicated that viewers would have had got to see the first glimpse of Princewill Ehibhatiomhan, an England youth international who is currently trialling at the club.

But any chance of seeing Ehibhatiomhan will have to wait until next Saturday when he could possibly feature against Everton for the u18s.