Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s verdict on his failed stint as Manchester United boss



Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not look back on his time as the Red Devils boss with regret.

This is according to The Athletic’s Andy Mitten who relays the Norwegian’s feelings and verdict on his time as United boss.

Since Solskjaer lost his job over a year ago after a 1-4 thrashing at the hands of Watford, he has been spending time with his family – something he was unable to do as United manager.

Solskjaer has also learned how to sail after rejecting multiple managerial job offers and TV punditry gigs.

On top of this, the former United striker has been keeping himself abreast of the latest developments in the world of football, learning the tactics of Europe’s elite teams in an effort to sharpen his skills as a top football coach.

So committed is Solskjaer to this objective that he has watched all of the games he managed as United manager and analyzed them closely and with great scrutiny – all 168 games.

Mitten reports on what the 49-year-old thinks about his Old Trafford managerial reign, “Solskjaer is adamant that those last couple of months will not change his feelings about his near three-year stint as manager.

“He considers it an incredible experience and genuinely felt that he and his team had something special going on.

“They [Solskjaer’s coaching staff] strongly believed in Solskjaer’s work and most didn’t hang around when he left.

“He [Solskjaer] felt the team spirit was getting to where it should be. He is recharged, but has never stopped learning and feels he is a better manager for his experience at United.”

Mitten also revealed a personal detail about the Treble winner. After withdrawing to his private life, he remembered the members of his backroom staff during Christmas.

He sent each one of them luxury hampers – a gesture that moved many to tears.

Despite him not being as successful as most supporters would have wished, the Old Trafford faithful undoubtedly still harbour fond memories of the former player and manager.

