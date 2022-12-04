Amad Diallo makes a plea to Sunderland fans regarding offensive chant



Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo has pleaded with Sunderland fans to change the chant they have coined for him.

Diallo spoke to Sunderland fans via the club’s social media channels, ahead of the Millwall game.

Talksport reports on Diallo’s plea, that the Ivorian wants the chant which contains racial stereotypes to be changed.

Nevertheless, despite his request, there were some fans of the Black Cats who still continued the song about the 20-year-old’s manhood.

Since moving to Tony Mowbray’s side on laon, Diallo has gradually elevated himself into a fan favourite.

Against Millwall yesterday, the winger was brilliant again, capping off a fine display with a goal.

After enduring a slow start to life at the Stadium of Light, Diallo has now scored in four out of the last six games he has featured in for Sunderland.

Diallo, rightly taking offence to the song said, “Sunderland fans I’ve had an amazing time so far and I love your energy.”

“And hearing you sing my name is incredible. But we need to be respectful.”

“Let’s change the song, keep the noise and move forward together.”

A message from Amad ahead of today's game 🫡#SAFC pic.twitter.com/yfrYb1Ip6m — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) December 3, 2022

Hopefully, the highly-talented youngster’s wishes will be respected and everyone can get back to enjoying him dazzle on the football pitch.

Diallo will be hoping that his exploits with Sunderland will provide him with a springboard to force himself into Erik ten Hag’s plans.

A recent report indicated that United’s coaching staff are very optimistic about his chances and wish to see him become an integral part of the first team setup in the near future.

Certainly, he is more than capable of achieving this feat. More so with the Red Devils’ lightness in the attacking department.

