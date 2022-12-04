Argentina players react to Lisandro Martinez’s hero tackle in win against Australia



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez played a crucial part in Argentina’s win against Australia yesterday night.

Argentina scored two goals through Lionel Messi and Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez.

Australia pulled one back and asked tough questions of the Albiceleste, which required the South American team’s defence to be rigid, compact and resolute.

Central to this was Martinez, who came on in the second half and as always, was brilliant and barely put a foot wrong.

The United man’s biggest contribution to the win came in the dying minutes of the game when he mustered a superb tackle to shut out Socceroos left-back Aziz Behich.

Behich set off on an explosive run, breezing past a multitude of Argentina players and getting inside the box.

The Australian defender lined up a ferocious shot as he was presented with a glorious chance to give his side parity in the tie.

Out of nowhere, a flying Martinez swung into action, throwing himself in front of the goal-bound shot, ensuring it went above the woodwork.

The 24-year-old celebrated wildly alongside his teammates on whom the importance of the intervention was not lost.

Following Argentina’s triumph, Aston Villa goalkeeper and Argentina’s number one, Emiliano Martinez took to social media to heap praise on the United centre-back.

The Villa shot-stopper posted a passionate message below Lisandro’s Instagram post, in which the United star was on his knees and almost in tears.

The post was met with gratitude and thanks from current Argentina players and ex-professionals. Enzo Fernandez, a reported Red Devils target called Martinez an “animal.”

