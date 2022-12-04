Denzel Dumfries: Man United target describes Chelsea links as a “compliment”



Manchester United and Erik ten Hag target Denzel Dumfries has described the strengthening links to Chelsea as a “compliment.”

Since Ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford, Dumfries has been linked to the Red Devils on multiple occasions, with the United boss keen on competition and an able deputy for Diogo Dalot.

However, in recent weeks, it is Premier League rivals Chelsea that have been reported as the strongest suitors for the Inter Milan defender.

Tuttosport indicates that Inter Milan views Dumfries as one of the club’s most sellable assets in their efforts to mitigate the club’s liquidity problems.

The Italian giants value the full-back at €60 million, a figure that seems more palatable now after the player’s World Cup heroics.

Yesterday in the Netherlands’ tie against the USA, Dumfries was excellent, contributing to his side’s victory with a goal and two assists.

Tuttosport stipulates that all signs point to Chelsea as the most likely party to put in a bid for the 26-year-old.

Speaking to The Athletic after the Netherlands’ triumph yesterday, Dumfries said on the Chelsea rumours, “Of course, it’s a compliment.”

“But when you put the Nerazzurri shirt on that is also a big compliment. I’m focused on the national team and I play for a very, very beautiful club in Italy.”

He added, “I’m very proud that I can play for Inter so I am focused on nothing else but the national team and Inter.”

It is likely that Dumfries’ future will become clearer after the World Cup, ahead of the January transfer window.

If he is indeed someone Ten Hag wants, United must not let Chelsea have a clear run at him.

