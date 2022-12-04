France beat Poland to advance to the World Cup Quarter Final



France are through to the World Cup quarter finals after beating Poland 3-1, in Doha.

Goals from Oliver Giroud and a wonderful Kylian Mbappe double were enough to see off the Poles in what was a decent performance from the holders.

France were a little fortunate to take a lead into half time, with Poland missing a couple of very presentable chances before Giroud struck to become France’s all time record goalscorer with two minutes of the half remaining.

The second half saw the French tighten their grip on the game, controlling possession before the second goal put paid to any hopes of a Polish fightback. However, they did grab a late consolation through a Robert Lewandowski penalty with the last kick of the game.

Manchester United transfer target Kylian Mbappe again showed why he is considered as one of the world’s best, in a display littered with moments of his blistering pace, balance and finishing ability.

It was Mbappe who slid the ball through to Giroud for France’s opener before smashing home the killer second with 15 minutes to go. A finish into the top corner and out of the top drawer sealed Poland’s fate and put Mbappe top of the goalscoring list in the tournament.

If that wasn’t enough, Mbappe somehow managed to top his opener. With little room to work with just inside the Polish box, he whipped a shot into Wojciech Szczesny’s far top corner to rubber stamp his performance and underline his outrageous ability.

A constant threat in every game he plays, if the forward was to leave PSG there would not be a club in the world not desperate for his signature.

United’s Raphael Varane also completed his first 90 minutes of the tournament and looks to be back to full fitness for the business end of the tournament.

It was Varane who had first chance of the afternoon, heading wide from 6 yards out with Le Blues starting brightly.

The United man was solid enough defensively and did have to clear a Jakub Kaminski shot off the line in the first half. Varane will be delighted with the minutes but will be left a touch frustrated to be denied France’s first clean sheet of the tournament by the late penalty.

United’s midfield summer target Adrien Rabiot also completed the 90 minutes and added another strong performance to his impressive World Cup, thus far

France will now play the winners of England and Senegal in what looks to be a mouthwatering quarter final, on Saturday.