Jude Bellingham shows why Manchester United, Real Madrid and Liverpool are desperate for his signature



Manchester United’s hunt for a midfielder is well-known at this point and almost all names under the Sun have been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Despite the addition of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, Erik ten Hag clearly feels another creative head in the centre of the park would do the team a world of good.

Among the most prominent names to be linked with the Red Devils is England superstar Jude Bellingham. And he was at it again as England recorded an impressive 3-0 win against Senegal in their Round of 16 game.

Bellingham shows his calibre

He became the first player to score a goal and provide an assist at a World Cup before turning 20 years old since Lionel Messi in 2006 when he assisted England’s opener which was turned in by Jordan Henderson.

Bellingham showed every aspect of his game, from creativity to defensive solidity as the Three Lions set up a mouthwatering clash against France in the quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old’s stats made for impressive reading post game, both offensively and defensively.

Jude Bellingham’s game by numbers vs. Senegal: 100% long balls completed

91% pass accuracy

56 touches

30 passes completed

7 ground duels won

4/4 tackles won

2/3 aerial duels won

1 key pass

1 big chance created

He completed a 100% of long balls attempted, and recorded an impressive 91% pass accuracy as he completed 30 passes while having 56 touches of the ball.

Defensively, he was excellent as the Borussia Dortmund man won seven ground duels as well as two aerial ones. He also won all four tackles he attempted.

Why United, Liverpool are desperate for Jude’s signature

His pressing was relentless as he hardly allowed the Senegalese players to relax with the ball and he also made one key pass and created one big chance.

There have been widespread reports stating that Champions League holders Real Madrid and United’s arch-rivals Liverpool might have jumped ahead in the queue for the former Birmingham City starlet.

It will come as a big blow for United, a club that was this close to signing him when he decided to leave the Championship outfit.

However, from an England perspective, he has hardly put a foot wrong during the course of his first World Cup and all this seems to be just the start for one of the game’s brightest up and coming talents.

