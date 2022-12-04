Napoli planning contract extension talks with Manchester United target Kim Min-jae to cancel low release clause



It was a no-brainer that as soon as Erik ten Hag was given the keys to his new Manchester United kingdom, he prioritised improving the defensive unit to begin with.

The season prior, United let in a record 57 goals which resulted in the Red Devils finishing a lowly-sixth and missing out on Champions League football in the process.

New centre-back Lisandro Martinez was recruited from Ajax and despite a rocky start, the Argentine has certainly endeared himself to the Old Trafford faithful with his no-nonsense style of defending.

United’s CB situation

However, with Raphael Varane‘s struggles with injury and the lack of playing time and uncertain future of club skipper Harry Maguire, the club are looking for a possible solution.

A host of centre-backs have been linked with a move to the red half of Manchester and Napoli star Min-jae Kim has been one of the more prominent names.

Napoli centre back Kim Min Jae [linked with #mufc] has a release clause of around €45 million, that is only active for around two weeks next July. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) November 29, 2022

Currently busy with South Korea in the Qatar World Cup, the 26-year-old has been one of the standout performers all across Europe.

And that has brought the attention of Europe’s elites and surprisingly, the defender has a release clause of only €45m, a fee that can easily be matched by those clubs.

According to Calciomercato.it, Kim’s agents have received multiple proposals and “the feeling grows that at the end of the season it will be goodbye” for the South Korean international.

Napoli trying to salvage Kim situation

Among the heavyweights, United are mentioned as a club that have carried out scout visits while Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is said to be a big fan.

“It is known that Real Madrid has already targeted the central blue. Carlo Ancelotti likes Kim like crazy : there is also, however, Manchester United and in recent days PSG has also carried out an initial survey,” the report further mentions.

The clause will only expire on July 15 and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is planning to offer Kim a brand-new contract which will cancel the release clause and ensure Napoli receive a high amount in the future.

Interestingly, the chances of the defender’s departure very soon has increased because of the club’s dip into the market where they have identified Fenerbahce’s Attila Szalai as an ideal replacement.

