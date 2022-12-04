Virgil Van Dijk’s Cody Gakpo transfer stance comes in for criticism from Manchester United fans



It has not come as a major surprise that Erik ten Hag has improved Manchester United with a combination of smart acquisitions and drilling tactical knowledge into his new group of players.

For the most part, the short tenure has been a largely successful one as the Red Devils are currently fifth in the table, just three points off fourth place with a game in hand.

The defence and midfield have been revamped and they have played a major role in helping the team put up decent displays so far.

United’s striker hunt

However, despite the resurgence of Marcus Rashford and the impressive goals-to-minute ratio of Anthony Martial, the Reds are definitely struggling up front.

Initially the club’s plan was to recruit a top goalscorer next summer but following the sensational departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the need to bring in a quality replacement has become the need of the hour.

And the 20-time English league champions have been linked with a host of names but one in particular seems to be the best bet as of now.

Cody Gakpo has been a revelation for his club side PSV Eindhoven this season. The Dutch attacker has 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

Gakpo will be joining us in January

Meanwhile VVD at Anfield against us: pic.twitter.com/z2r0dZVOhn — Assasin (@RedDevi85379366) December 4, 2022

And the Netherlands international has carried that form over to the World Cup, scoring one goal in each of the three group games and inspiring the team to reach the quarterfinals.

His impressive displays have meant talks surrounding his future have refused to go away with United and Real Madrid said to be fighting for his signature.

Teammate and Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk was asked whether he felt his compatriot could take the next step in his career and move to either of the two giants.

VVD weighs in on Gakpo transfer

And the defender seemed to mock United and said, “Is Manchester United and Real Madrid the same level at the moment?

“No disrespect, not at all. I definitely think he has that next step in him. I definitely feel like it could happen, whether that is in the winter or the summer or next year, time will tell,” he was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

The comments have not gone down well with the United fan-base and they have trolled the Liverpool defender relentlessly on social media.

it is obvious that Van Dijk would prefer Gakpo to got to Spain so that he does not have to face him in the same league.

One thing to be remembered is the fact that Gakpo had practically agreed to come to Old Trafford in the summer but for the Red Devils to focus on Antony instead.

Ten Hag and the 23-year-old also share the same agency and that could possibly tilt things in United’s favour. A resolution will most likely arrive after the World Cup as hinted at by the player himself after the USA game.

