With Marcus Rashford yet to put pen to paper, Manchester United mulling over a sale



Apart from smart summer acquisitions and developing an attractive style of play, Erik ten Hag has played a major role in rejuvenating previously under-performing stars.

Diogo Dalot, who was on the periphery and close to being sold under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has become the undisputed starter in the right-back slot.

But one player’s whose resurgence has pleased the fanbase the most is local boy Marcus Rashford. The Mancunian, after his shoulder surgery post the Euros, looked lost and disinterested last campaign.

Rashford’s resurgence

And there were rumours swirling around linking the 25-year-old with an exit in the summer. But under the watchful eyes of Ten Hag, Rashford looks reborn once again.

He is United’s top scorer this term, with eight goals and three assists in 19 games across all competitions and that kind of form was hard for England manager Gareth Southgate to ignore.

And the United academy graduate has scored thrice in the group stages and is currently the joint top-scorer and has surely cemented his place in the starting XI for the Senegal game.

Real Madrid are interested in Marcus Rashford and Manchester United may be forced to sell the striker in the summer as he reaches the end of his contract, as The Mirror said.

Rashford’s United contract is set to expire next season with the club having the option of extending it by a year if they choose.

Reports have indicated that the club will activate the extension and are also confident of agreeing a multi-year extension but so far, talks have not progressed due to the World Cup.

United could sell to Real Madrid

A sensational report on The Daily Star has revealed that “Manchester United fear they will be forced to sell Marcus Rashford next summer.”

Apart from long-term admirers Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid are also reportedly in the queue as they search for a successor to Karim Benzema.

The report has mentioned that “United have put a bumper new deal on the table for Rashford worth a basic £300,000-a-week. But so far he has yet to sign it.”

“If Rashford does not put to pen paper, the Red Devils are expected to listen to offers in the region of £80m for him – rather than let him wind down the additional 12 months and then leave for free the following summer.”

This piece of news, if true, will come as huge blow to United and Ten Hag as they were hoping for more from Rashford considering his academy hero status.

