Casemiro shines again as Brazil thump South Korea 4-1



Casemiro continued his stellar form as Brazil demolished South Korea 4-1 to progress into the next round of the FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester United midfielder was at the crux of Brazil’s dominating performance, controlling from deep.

Throughout the game, he was excellent at stopping any counterattacks and broke up the play immediately.

Casemiro’s passing from deep was a joy to watch.

He is Brazil’s most important midfielder and one of the reasons why they look unstoppable in this tournament.

Casemiro is at the top of his game and could easily stay there for three or four years more.

Casemiro’s game by numbers vs. South Korea: 86 touches

84% pass accuracy

6 ground duels won

5 long balls completed

4 tackles won

1 interception

1 clearance Solid. 👊 pic.twitter.com/yrFSN7ICJI — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 5, 2022

United genuinely have a world-class midfielder on their hands and must build the midfield around him.

Antony and Fred did not come on for Brazil.

The game was pretty much over in the first half, with Brazil scoring four goals.

Coach Tite seems to prefer Raphinha on the right wing over Antony.

Fred is a player he admires, but Tite looks to be using him tactically well.

The duo will indeed have a big part to play if Brazil were to lift the trophy.

The next few games will be more difficult, and their bench strength could be thoroughly tested.

From a Man United point of view, Erik ten Hag will be hoping for zero injuries to his star men.