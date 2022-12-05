Fabrizio Romano reveals Man United’s right back plans as Barcelona stalk Diogo Dalot



Thomas Meunier was of interest to both Manchester United and FC Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano, but United now have their eyes set on Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as the Catalan’s turn to Diogo Dalot.

The reliable reporter claims that the Borussia Dortmund fullback was denied a transfer by Borussia Dortmund back in August.

“Both Barcelona and Manchester United were interested in Thomas Meunier last August but there was no chance to agree on deal with Borussia Dortmund,” Romano said in his daily briefing.

“The problem was not on player’s side but on club’s side, as BVB wanted to keep him.”

Both clubs are in the market for a right back, with Barcelona now also monitoring Dalot’s situation at Manchester United.

Dalot has been in fantastic form for the Red Devils this season, but with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Catalan club have their eyes on a possible bargain.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca have been unimpressed by summer signing Hector Bellerin and have prioritised right back as the position most in need of immediate reinforcement.

The Blaugrana are also keen on Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard and Villarreal’s Julian Foyth, although the latter may prove too costly for a January transfer.

Pavard’s contract expires at the end of the season and – unlike Dalot – does not have a clause that would enable his club to extend his stay by a further twelve months.

United, meanwhile, have eyes on Jeremie Frimpong, with Romano claiming that a deal could be done as early as January, and at an affordable price.

“The price tag of Frimpong is around €25m,” he said on his YouTube channel. “Bayer Leverkusen want to keep the player, so it is not an easy one. But what I can say is that Frimpong would be really keen on the move.”

The Bayer Leverkusen right back would certainly tick the boxes necessary to be an attacking threat at Old Trafford.

He currently has five goals and two assists in fourteen Bundesliga starts, owing to his relentless desire to get forward and his electric pace.

Currently on duty with the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup, Frimpong is yet to play a minute under Louis van Gaal in the tournament.

The Dutch coach has preferred Denzel Dumfries at wingback who has also been linked with United, although Romano believes that the fee Inter Milan would demand would prove too costly.

And while Dumfries did put in a quality performance in his country’s 3-1 win over the USA, his poor showings during the group stages and generally low level of technical ability could make him a less attractive proposition for Erik ten Hag.

United will certainly hope to keep Diogo Dalot, but supporting him with Jeremie Frimpong would give the manager far more flexibility to rotate his squad as the club prepare for a hectic schedule upon the resumption of their season.

