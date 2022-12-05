Tyrell Malacia has his say on Manchester United transfer target Cody Gakpo



Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia has given his thoughts regarding the transfer links surrounding Cody Gakpo to Manchester United.

As the January transfer window draws near, rumours are starting to ramp up linking players with a move to the red half of Manchester.

During the World Cup, Gakpo has been outstanding, scoring in every group-stage match and attracting interest from multiple European clubs.

The Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to progress through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Malacia has provided an assessment of his international teammate Gakpo following huge transfer interest.

The PSV star has already scored 13 goals while registering 17 assists in all competitions this season.

Links in the summer suggested he was close to joining the club but United opted to sign Antony instead.

Since holding talks with Ten Hag in the summer, the winger has been impressive for both club and country.

It is now reported that some of the top clubs in the Premier League and around Europe are considering opening talks in January.

If Gakpo arrives at Old Trafford next year, Malacia will be excited to welcome him, going by his recent comments to the media.

The left-back told The Athletic, “He’s good enough for the top, there’s no doubt,” following his performances in the World Cup.

Gakpo refused to talk about his future following his country’s latest win in the competition.

It’s clear to see that the winger is focussing on the World Cup and then will return to his club to consider his future.

The Red Devils are reportedly having discussions behind the scenes about who they’re going to sign in the January market.

