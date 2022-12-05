World Cup star Yann Sommer set to replace David de Gea at Manchester United



Switzerland’s World Cup star Yann Sommer is a target for Manchester United as they search for a replacement for David de Gea.

Sommer was of interest to the Red Devils in the summer, but a deal failed to materialise, with United instead signing Martin Dubravka on loan to back up their number one.

The Swiss international reportedly wanted to stay put in the run up to the World Cup in order to guarantee that he entered the tournament in settled form.

But now Bild reports of a “lightning change” in circumstances, with a summer move a high possibility.

As well as De Gea, Tom Heaton and Martin Dubravka will also be leaving Old Trafford as things stand, while Dean Henderson has surely burnt his bridges at the club during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

That leaves United in desperate need of reinforcements between the sticks, and while Sommer has said that his situation was “good how it is” for now, he is thought to be open to the move.

Sporting Director Roland Virkus appears to have accepted that the player may want to move on, having recently said, “I can’t say in which direction this is going.

“It’s really like I say fifty-fifty. Why? Not because the club doesn’t want to give Yann any prospects.

“Yann knows very well that he is a very important component of our management structure. But you also have personal goals.

“Maybe you want to play at another club after all. Maybe you want to get another championship somewhere. He has to weigh all of that.”

The Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper has been in fine form in Qatar, making nine saves in his two group stage matches.

That includes five in a heroic performance against Cameroon as Sommer saw his side to a clean sheet in their opening match.

At club level, the Swiss international has been a standout performer in the Bundesliga and works well in Gladbach’s high-pressing system.

He ranks in the top 2% of all goalkeepers across Europe’s ‘Big Five’ domestic leagues for touches per match, a statistic that will impress Erik ten Hag as it demonstrates his value to the team’s build up play. (fbref)

As Ten Hag continues to transition the United side into a more proactive possession team, Sommer could be an ideal candidate to modernise the goalkeeper position at the club.

Given that he will be available on a free transfer in the summer, it would also free up funds for the Red Devils to strengthen key outfield positions.

United fans will have a chance to see Sommer do battle with recently-terminated Cristiano Ronaldo tomorrow at 7pm, when Switzerland take on Portugal in the last sixteen clash.

