Bruno Fernandes extends fine World Cup form in dazzling display vs. Switzerland



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes started in Portugal’s game round of 16 tie against Switzerland, with Fernando Santos trusting the United man with the burden of finding the goals in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence.

Fernandes played in his preferred playmaking role but was constantly shifting to the right, exchanging positions with Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Fernandes was superb for Portugal in their 6-1 victory against the Swiss, in what was a creative masterclass from the 28-year-old.

In the 88 minutes he was on the pitch, Fernandes registered an assist to his name – for Pepe’s second in the thumping victory.

In what was an all-round showing from the player, Fernandes had 50 touches of the ball.

Out of the 35 passes he attempted, he successfully delivered 30 of them to his teammates – with a success rate of 86%.

United’s number eight made three key passes.

Fernandes completed an enormous 5/5 of the long balls he pinged to his teammates.

The Portugal international also successfully crossed the ball twice, with one finding a towering Pepe who powerfully headed the ball well beyond the diving Yann Sommer.

Fernandes also made three big chances.

Defensively, he was also solid and made his contribution. The United star won 100% of his ground duels.

He made two crucial clearances to help the backline, registered one tackle and blocked a shot from the Swiss.

Certainly, a spirited performance from Fernandes whose class showed through in a team full of global superstars. His partnership with Joao Felix and Silva especially was exceptional and should Portugal go ahead to achieve something meaningful in the tournament, Fernandes will be central to it.