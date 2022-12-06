Casemiro names two reasons that prompted sensational Manchester United switch



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has revealed his reasons for making a summer switch from Real Madrid to Old Trafford.

The Brazilian moved to the Theatre of Dreams in a £70m deal and has quickly become a fan-favourite.

The 30-year-old has made a real difference in the middle of the park for United and is one of Erik ten Hag’s most important players.

Recently, a report indicated that Real Madrid’s senior players were extremely angry when news broke that the midfielder was on the verge of a switch to United.

His former teammate Toni Kroos at one point questioned Casemiro’s intentions for moving to a struggling United side and the Premier League, suggesting that money was the primary motivator.

Casemiro has now responded to this and set the record straight on his United transfer.

The player told club media that the great stature of the Red Devils and the need for a fresh challenge convinced him that the 20-time English champions were the best fit for him.

He said, “I think that the great standing this club has in the game and its great history are definitely the most important reasons to be here. It’s also a fresh set of goals in a brand new league for me.”

“So that presents a really big and exciting challenge for me and I’m working really hard to achieve them alongside my teammates.”

He added, “Well at the end of the day, when you go to a club you always want to pick up as many victories and trophies as you possibly can but I’m the kind of person who takes things match by match.”

Casemiro urged that at the moment the most important thing is for the team to grow and position itself to be as competitive as possible.

He urged that for the team to be successful, it must employ his favoured approach of taking matters game by game and amassing wins along the way.

