Celtic could jack up Josip Juranovic price tag for Manchester United



Croatia defender Josip Juranovic is of interest to Manchester United after his impressive displays for Celtic in the Scottish Premier League as well as at the Qatar World Cup.

That is according to journalist Dean Jones, who told GiveMeSport, “Manchester United have had a close eye on him for sure.”

Jones also believes that Celtic will set a premium on the right back should the Red Devils pursue their interest further.

“To be honest, his valuation is going to depend on which level of club comes in for him,” the reporter added.

“Because if it’s Man United, you hike it up. But if it’s a West Ham, then you’re not going to be getting as much.”

The insight that Celtic would be willing to do business for the fullback bodes well for United, although having overspent in the summer, they may baulk at too high a price in January.

Diogo Dalot has performed well for the club under Erik ten Hag, but the manager currently has no viable options to alleviate the burden on the Portugal star.

With a hectic schedule set to follow the Qatar World Cup, that is a problem that United will need to rectify in order to avoid being forced into using a makeshift option in defence.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka may still be a Manchester United player but having played just four Premier League minutes this season it is plain to see that Ten Hag does not see him as a candidate for a first-team role.

A consistent performer, Juranovic would offer Man United a fine alternative to Dalot and can contribute effectively at both ends of the pitch.

He has been an ever-present in Croatia miserly World Cup defence, as effective defending on the ground as in the air.

For club and country, the right back has also been a key participant in possession play, often getting high up the pitch to support his teammates.

At 27 years of age, Juranovic is also a good age to come straight into the team in January and contribute straight away.

A reported price tag of around £15m does make him appear to be an attractive proposition but should Celtic up their demands in response to an approach from Man United, Ten Hag may look to other targets to reinforce his squad.

