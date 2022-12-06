Denzel Dumfries’ agent puts Manchester United on alert over transfer intentions



Manchester United have been handed a boost in their search for a right back, with Denzel Dumfries’ agent Rafaela Pimenta seemingly keen to secure a move away from Inter Milan for his client.

Dumfries is currently on international duty with the Netherlands as his side prepare to take on Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar.

He has played in all of Louis van Gaal’s matches up to this point and provided two assists while getting on the scoresheet himself in their last-sixteen win over the USA.

That showing will have done nothing quash interest in Dumfries, who has caught the attention of both Manchester United and Chelsea.

And Pimenta himself added fuel to the fire with his comments while speaking to Sky Sports:

“I hope his value doesn’t increase — otherwise it will be difficult to transfer him,” said the agent.

A continuation of his knockout form could well push up Inter Milan’s asking price, which is currently believed to be around the €50m mark.

As reported by The Peoples Person yesterday, journalist Fabrizio Romano believes that such a price would already be prohibitive for United this coming January.

And with Dumfries suffering poor performances during the World Cup group stages, while generally being regarded more as a ‘physicality first’ fullback, he may not be Erik ten Hag’s ideal candidate for the right-back position.

At €25m Jeremie Frimpong could be a far more realistic target to offer Diogo Dalot competition for a spot in the eleven.

The Bayer Leverkusen man is also a far greater attacking threat in open play, having scored five goals and provided two assists in 14 Bundesliga starts so far this season.

What is almost certain is that any further increase in Dumfries’ price tag is unlikely to be met with an amenable response by Manchester United, despite his agents’ attempt to drum up interest in his client.

