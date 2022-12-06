Joao Felix’s Switzerland masterclass proves why Man United must contend for him



Portugal cruised to a thumping 6-1 win against Switzerland, a result that has thrust the Seleçao into the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

While the plaudits of the day will undoubtedly belong to Goncalo Ramos and rightly so after scoring a hat-trick, another star who was impeccable in the triumph was Joao Felix.

Felix was primarily deployed by Fernando Santos from the left and excelled perfectly in the execution of his attacking responsibilities.

In his 77 minutes on the field, the Atletico Madrid attacker contributed two assists, including a sublime one for Ramos’ opener.

Felix was superb in his dribbling, showing his extensive range of skills that make him one of the most-coveted players in Europe.

Out of the three dribbles attempted, he successfully completed two.

The 23-year-old registered an impressive 42 touches of the ball before he was substituted by Santos.

Felix tried 31 passes and succeeded in delivering the ball to his teammates on 26 occasions with a steady success rate of 84%.

Two of Felix’s passes were key passes.

stats: sofascore.com

His technical ability and passing range were on display with regard to his long balls. The Atletico Madrid man was able to ping two out of the three long balls he tried.

Defensively, Felix was solid and helped the team to great extent. He won four out of his five ground duels, made two tackles and one crucial interception.

On the whole, it was a very good display. With numerous reports suggesting that he could be on the move as early as January, United must not let the opportunity to procure the services of a player of Felix’s calibre slip between their fingers. On the evidence of tonight, he could be a real asset with enormous potential.

