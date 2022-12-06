Luis Suarez sends a message to Facundo Pellistri after World Cup heartbreak



Former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has backed Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri to go on and prove himself on the big stage.

Suarez’s sent a message to Pellistri after Uruguay’s shock exit on the final day of the tournament’s group stage.

Uruguay beat their old-time rivals Ghana, but it was not enough as South Korea won late in the match against Portugal to effectively dump La Celeste out.

Pellistri was a prominent feature in Diego Alonso’s plans and played all of his country’s three games, starting two of them.

This was despite the youngster not establishing himself at United under either Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Erik ten Hag.

Pellistri’s lack of involvement for the 20-time English champions has raised a lot of questions, with the player and his representatives now keen on a solution.

A few weeks ago, his agent stated that Pellistri’s Old Trafford exit was “imminent.”

United on the other hand, according to Fabrizio Romano, will explore loan options for the 20-year-old in the January transfer window.

Pellistri posted a heartfelt message on social media after Uruguay’s heartbreaking exit. He expressed his disappointment at the final result but stated his intention to come back stronger and harder.

He wrote, “So sad we didn’t achieve more. Thank you to everyone who supported us! This continues, we will come back stronger!”

Suarez replied to the United man’s message and remarked, “We have to keep going, Facu.”

“You will always have a rematch!”

“Keep on giving yourself to the maximum always.”

With luck, Pellistri will heed Suarez’s advice and use it as a launching pad to force himself into Erik ten Hag’s plans.

