Man United eye sensational Kim Min-Jae January swoop amidst release clause uncertainty



Manchester United are eyeing a January deal for South Korean international Kim Min-Jae amidst uncertainty over his release clause situation.

The Napoli defender has been the subject of interest from United for some time, with the Red Devils impressed by his displays since replacing Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

Beyond United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also admirers of Min-Jae, with interest in him peaking due to his World Cup performances.

He has equally been impressive for his country as he has been in Italy.

The Mirror reports, “Manchester United are eyeing a sensational swoop to snap up South Korea defender Kim Min-Jae following his heroic performances at the World Cup.”

“It’s been revealed that Luciano Spalletti’s side are already sweating over Min-Jae’s future at the Stadio Diego Maradona due to a €45m (£38m) release clause in the defender’s contract.”

“Napoli are keen to wipe out that clause by rewarding Min-Jae with a new, improved deal.”

Napoli club chief Aurelio De Laurentiis is said to be ready to hurriedly enter into talks with Min-Jae and his representatives over fresh terms.

Beyond any doubt, a new deal at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium would entail Gli Azzurri significantly adding to the current release clause value.

Min-Jae is one of the side’s most sellable and valuable assets alongside others like Victor Osimhen, and so the Serie A giants would want to get as much money as possible from a sale.

With Napoli at the summit of the Serie A table with an eight-point gap, it will be interesting to see whether Min-Jae will be receptive to a switch.

In any case, if United’s interest is substantial, the club will need to secure the player’s services as swiftly as possible and spare themselves the likelihood of forking out more money in future.

