Man United target Goncalo Ramos fires Portugal into World Cup quarter finals



Departing Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo was replaced in the Portugal line-up this evening by reported united target Gonçalo Ramos, who proved his worth with a superb hat-trick within the first hour of the game.

Ramos took just 17 minutes to show Erik ten Hag what he would be getting if United were to trigger his €75 million release clause.

The 21-year-old fired an absolute rocket that beat Jann Sommer at his near post travelling at 61mph.

14 minutes later it was 2-0 as veteran centre back Pepe headed home a Bruno fernandes corner.

Another United star, Diogo Dalot, started the game ahead of Manchester City’s João Cancelo and did not put a foot wrong, justifying the faith head coach Fernando Santos had in him.

Dalot assisted Ramos for Portugal’s third on 51 minutes before Switzerland pulled one back.

But Ramos was unstoppable, adding another after a brilliant bit of skills from another United target, Atletico Madrid’s João Felix and getting an assist for Rafael Guerreira’s clinical strike.

Subbed on 72 minutes, Ramos scored a massive 9.8 on sofascore.com’s stats.

The Benfica man amassed three goals, one assist, won 3/5 aerial duels and had five shots with just 1 off target.

Ronaldo then came on to replace him but in truth, as far as Portugal’s World Cup is concerned, it is a case of the king is dead, long live the king.

As for United, if they had any doubt who they should replace the 37 year old with, those doubts must surely have been given a healthy nudge by Portugal’s new golden boy.

Whilst one performance can be deceptive, a release clause that has just recently been raised to €75 million (£65 million) looks like a bargain for a player who has also scored 14 goals and made 6 assists in 21 games for Benfica this season.

Rafael Leão made it 6-1 for the rampant Portuguese with a superb solo effort from the left wing.