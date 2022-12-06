Manchester United “highly involved” in race to sign Josko Gvardiol



Manchester United are keen on signing Croatia’s World Cup star Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, although they will face intense competition from Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.

That is according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, who earlier tweeted the following:

“News #Gvardiol: We’ve been told: NO release clause in his contract until 2027.

“But lots of top clubs informed about him for 2023. #CFC, #MUFC, Real and Barcelona highly involved. For Tuchel he was the main target.

“Boehly also focused on him. NO contact with Bayern.”

As reported by The Peoples Person ahead of Croatia’s last-sixteen penalty-shootout win over Japan, Gvardiol was Ralf Rangnick top recommendation to improve United’s defence during his ill-fated stint as interim manager.

United are likely to look for a left-footed central defender at some point in the near future, with summer signing Lisandro Martinez currently the only one in the squad.

It would not be unthinkable for the club to revisit Rangnick’s recommendation

But having spent around €57m on the Argentine, it is highly unlikely that the club would spend even more than that figure just to cover Martinez.

And with 20-year-old Gvardiol already a player with a profile that demands regular action, United would surely be looking at options more willing to play a rotation role in Erik ten Hag’s team.

That is only compounded by the news that Gvardiol does not have a release clause in his contract, despite reports elsewhere.

Chelsea’s interest is longstanding, and Todd Boehly is near-certain to make another move for the Leipzig defender, perhaps as early as January.

