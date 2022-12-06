Manchester United set to miss out on Sergino Dest as AC Milan plan to make loan permanent



Manchester United are set to lose out on yet another Erik ten Hag target, Sergino Dest.

The American was linked to United in the closing period of the summer window but a transfer never came to fruition.

Dest’s arrival was contingent on Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving the club either permanently or on loan. The United right-back ended up staying, hence a move for Dest fell apart.

The defender instead joined Serie A champions AC Milan on a loan deal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, United might not get the chance to sign the player who was wanted by Ten Hag, with AC Milan mulling over whether to make his loan move permanent.

The publication writes, “In the ‘rossonero’ group they have been impressed with the good performances of the American winger in the World Cup in Qatar.”

“The latest information coming from Italy assures that they are willing to pay 20 million euros to obtain his final signing.”

“Sergiño Dest hopes to have a greater role in the final stretch of the season with AC Milan and justify that the Italians’ commitment to get his loan was a success.”

The indication is that the right-back’s parent club, Barcelona are more than happy to permanently offload the 22-year-old and would receive the funds with “open arms”.

Not only would the Catalan club write off Dest’s wages from their books, but the incoming transfer fee would significantly help in improving their impoverished financial situation.

Before the USA were knocked out by the Netherlands, Dest was having a superb tournament and was easily one of his country’s best players.

It will be interesting to see whether United reignite their interest in Dest in the future or look at other options.

