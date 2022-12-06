Manchester United’s list of potential David de Gea replacements is led by Jan Oblak



From recruiting smartly to building a cohesive unit with a clearly identifiable style of play, Erik ten Hag has got quite a few things right since becoming Manchester United manager.

The Dutchman’s management style has also brought out the best in previously under-performing stars like Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford to name a few.

While a lot of chinks have been eradicated from United’s armoury, a few holes still need plugging. A lot has been written about United’s goalkeeping situation but Ten Hag seems focussed on correcting the issue.

David de Gea has been a great servant for the Red Devils over the years and the United No 1’s shot-stopping ability has never been in doubt.

But the current boss prefers his keeper to be equally adept with the ball at his feet and have the ability to leave the line and play as a sweeper-keeper when required.

De Gea replacement being eyed

Both these traits are essential for a modern keeper but unfortunately, the Spanish international lacks these qualities in his repertoire.

Howlers in pre-season and against Brentford in the Premier League aside, De Gea seems to be on the right track as acknowledged by the Dutch boss.

But his humongous wages have meant United are still dithering over whether to initiate the one-year extension in his contract. The Spaniard’s contract ends in 2023.

On-loan keeper Martin Dubravka is not expected to challenge for the No 1 spot and uncertainty prevails over the future of Dean Henderson, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

And that means the Red Devils have been on the hunt for an adequate replacement should they bid farewell to their long-serving goalie.

According to Fichajes, “The red devils have decided to start looking for a new goalkeeper for the Old Trafford goal, with Jan Oblak being the most desired.”

Oblak’s quality is undeniable and with Atletico Madrid suffering from financial turmoil after having been knocked out from the Champions League in the group stages, the Madrid club are said to be looking at balancing their books.

Oblak leading the list

Oblak could be sacrificed and United would most certainly be in front the of queue in case that comes to fruition. However, United also have other targets in mind.

Benfica keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and Porto shot-stopper Diogo Costa are also in that list with the Greek of particular interest.

“The goalkeeper of the Portuguese team is being one of the sensations in Portugal. The performance of the 28-year-old goalkeeper is being more than remarkable, with 17 clean sheets, and Erik ten Hag’s team is keeping an eye on his situation.”

Another option is Yann Sommer who has “joined the wish list in goal.” Sommer’s contract ends in 2023 and he would be the cheapest option.

