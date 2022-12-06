Neymar dedicates World Cup goal to the injured Alex Telles



Brazil superstar Neymar dedicated his goal against South Korea to Manchester United loanee Alex Telles.

Neymar was on the scoresheet as the Seleçao thumped South Korea by four goals to one, ensuring the tournament favourites advance to the next round of the competition.

The PSG star grabbed his side’s second from a spot-kick after Real Madrid man Vinicius Jr opened Brazil’s account on the night.

Neymar, who was initially a doubt for the game, produced a stunning performance.

Telles was ruled out of the competition after picking up a severe knee injury, which may need surgery.

The Mirror reports on Neymar’s tribute to Telles, “Brazilian superstar Neymar dashed straight over to injured teammate Alex Telles after he netted his nation’s second goal against South Korea in their round-of-16 World Cup clash.

“Instead of revelling in the moment himself, Neymar opted to make his way over to crocked colleague Telles, who was watching on from the sidelines.”

Telles, who is currently out on loan in Spain with Sevilla, recently took to social media to express his disappointment and sadness at not being able to play any further part in Brazil’s Qatar campaign.

In his statement the 29 year old compared his setback to bends that must be endured during a lengthy and tedious journey.

The full-back reiterated that his injury was not the end and he is still looking forward to representing his country in future tournaments.

Telles finished off by offering his support to his teammates who will next be on the pitch fighting it out against Croatia in the quarter finals.

Hopefully, Telles is not sidelined for long and will still be able to play a significant role in Sevilla’s La Liga season.

