Bruno Fernandes hints at Cristiano Ronaldo fury at being benched vs. Switzerland



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo was left angry after being named on the bench against Switzerland.

After expressing his unhappiness at Ronaldo’s attitude in the defeat against South Korea, Fernando Santos started the 37-year-old on the bench.

In his place, Benfica’s Gonçalo Ramos started and justified his selection by bagging a hat trick.

Expectedly, there have been a number of reactions to Ronaldo being benched with the dominant sentiment being that Santos made the right choice, and that Portugal benefitted from his decision.

Ronaldo’s former United teammate Fernandes, who notched an assist for the Seleçao’s second of the night had his say on the matter.

Fernandes said, “Do you think anyone likes to be on the bench? I don’t think Cristiano would be happy. If the manager put me on the bench in the next game, I would be angry.”

“We won the first two games with Cristiano in the first 11, and it could be that if Cristiano played, he could score three goals and no one would be speaking about Cristiano being on the bench.”

The playmaker opined, “Cristiano is doing his job, he’s doing his part, and he’s happy with the result because the goal for everyone is to go as far as possible.”

United’s number eight told the media off for making Ronaldo a spectacle with regard to his playing time.

He added that no one should be talking about him as a detriment to the team, which is far from the truth.

Fernandes reiterated that while Ronaldo’s status in sports renders him a target whenever the team loses, this should not be the case.

It remains to be seen whether Santos recalls the ex-United striker in the quarter-finals against a stubborn and resilient Morocco side.

