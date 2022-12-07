Chelsea ready to make January move for Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho

Chelsea are looking to make a shock January move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

According to teamtalk.com, the Blues are ready to swoop for Sancho who is reportedly unhappy with life at Old Trafford.

Sancho, who signed for United in the summer of 2021, is yet to recreate the form he showed at Borussia Dortmund that secured his £73 million move to Manchester.

Flickers of quality have come and gone in his year and a bit at United, with a lack of consistency hindering his ability to nail down a starting spot in the side.

Sancho’s omission from Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad is indicative of the struggles he has faced over the last year.

But at 22 years of age, there is plenty of time for the forward to grow into his United shirt, which can weigh heavy on even the most experienced of players.

United endured one of their worst seasons in recent memory last year, which did not help Sancho settle into his new role at a brand new club.

United’s other top summer signing Raphael Varane also suffered the same fate last season.

However, despite a strong pre-season and early season promise, Sancho’s form has dipped this season as well.

His place in new manager Erik ten Hag’s side has come under increasing threat from Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

It is believed Ten Hag is happy to cut his losses on Sancho as he stamps his authority on this United side.

If he is to be moved on, United will reportedly not settle for anything less than £50 million for a player with undoubted huge potential.

Juventus are also interested in singing Sancho but would find it hard to compete with Chelsea financially at this moment in time.

Despite the interest and Sancho’s lack of form, it would be a shock to see him leave Old Trafford this early into his time at the club.

Proven in his time at Dortmund, Sancho has the potential to light up the Premier League and it would be a huge gamble from United to let him go given his age, especially to a direct rival such as Chelsea.