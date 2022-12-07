Cody Gakpo’s asking price to rise following impressive performances at the World Cup



Manchester United target Cody Gakpo has performed well at the World Cup, scoring for the Netherlands in all three group-stage matches against Ecuador, Senegal and Qatar.

His outstanding performances for his country have attracted even more interest from some of the top European clubs.

The Dutch have successfully reached the quarter-finals as they look to prepare for a battle against an in-form Argentina.

And according to Foot Mercato, his exploits have led PSV to hike up the asking price for Gakpo, with United powerless to do anything as his stock continues to soar.

He has been the most decisive player in Europe so far this season after being involved in 33 goals in all competitions.

This has caught the interest of Liverpool as well as Man United.

The winger was valued at around €45million during the summer when Erik ten Hag first registered interest.

At the time, Leeds United and Southampton were also in the running but Gakpo refused their offers, preferring to hold out for a bigger club. United came close to a deal, but withdrew when they were forced to pay €100 million for Antony and could not find the budget for both.

The asking price went up to around €60m at the start of the World Cup following his club form.

Now that his country are entering the latter stages of the competition, he is now valued at around €75m.

Ten Hag’s priority is strengthening his squad during the January transfer window.

In particular, the manager will be looking to find a good replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was last season’s top goalscorer.

At €45 million Gakpo would have almost been certain to join but the massive price increase could mean that Ten Hag will have to look at cheaper options if he is to dip his toe into the January market.

