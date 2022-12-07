From Italy: Man United’s offer of €30m plus Diogo Dalot for Denzel Dumfries turned down



Manchester United’s reported offer of €30m + Diogo Dalot in exchange for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries will not be enough.

This is according to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, who claims that the inadequacy of the structure of United’s offering to Milan could mean that Dumfries remains at the San Siro for the rest of the season.

Dumfries was linked to United over the summer, but a move never came to fruition.

With his impressive World Cup performances especially against the USA where he starred, the links have only grown stronger, with Erik ten Hag keen on an able deputy for Diogo Dalot.

Dumfries was quizzed on rumours surrounding a switch to England and in particular Chelsea. He labelled these reports as a big compliment.

SportWitness reports on Venerato’s stipulation, “He [Erik ten Hag] is reportedly unimpressed with Diogo Dalot or Aaron Wan Bissaka long-term and would like to bring in Dumfries to fill the role.”

Venerato himself remarked, “As for Dumfries, Inzaghi considers him fundamental in the Scudetto comeback project this season.”

The journalist added, “I don’t think United’s offer of 30 million plus Dalot can be accepted. I think the team will make evaluations in June, but if no important offers arrive, he will be confirmed for the rest of the season.”

Despite this indication from Italy, it is highly unlikely that Ten Hag would look to get rid of Dalot.

Dalot is undoubtedly one of Ten Hag’s most important players, with the Dutch boss himself on the record saying he is intent on looking for someone to partner the Portuguese or be an understudy.

Even with respect to Wan-Bissaka, the situation still looks unlikely.

With United valuing Wan-Bissaka upwards of €23 million, an opening bid valuing €55 million for Dumfries would not make a lot of sense.