Manchester United could recall Will Fish from disastrous Scottish loan stint



Manchester United have had a hit-and-miss record when it comes to loaning out their academy prospects in recent years with quite a few loan moves not working out despite previous assurances.

First-team star Facundo Pellistri and currently-on-loan Amad Diallo will attest to this fact. Sometimes it has got to do with the club and sometimes, youngsters are at fault as well.

This season, most loan deals seem to paying off with Amad sizzling for Sunderland in the Championship while Queens Park Rangers have profited immensely from the temporary acquisition of Ethan Laird.

Alvaro Fernandez and Hannibal Mejbri are also currently out on loan in the Championship with Preston North End and Birmingham City respectively.

Loan watch

There is one exception however in Will Fish. A member of Erik ten Hag’s pre-season tour party, the 19-year-old was expected to gain regular minutes when he was confirmed to be heading to Hibernian in the Scottish league.

But it has been a disastrous stint so far with Fish making only two appearances so far, seeing a grand total of 24 minutes action.

*Fish Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United are expected to recall Will Fish from his loan at Hibernian and send him to a League One or League Two English club in January, as The Real EFL said.#MUFC #ManchesterUnited #ManUtd #ManUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/YHFBadxOex — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) December 6, 2022

Now, The Real EFL have revealed that the Red Devils have been in constant touch with the player and are aware of the difficult time that their academy graduate has endured.

And they are expected to take action and recall him with a view to send him out on loan once again, this time to a League One or League Two side preferably.

“Manchester United are expected to recall the defender and loan him out to a League One or Two club in the hope he will get more game time,” the report claimed.

Fish to be recalled

It has been a difficult time for Fish with regards to loan experiences. Last season, he was sent out to non-league outfit Stockport County where he had struggled for regular game-time as well.

However, the club rate him highly and he was awarded a contract extension this summer. He was handed his Red Devils debut by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the last game of the 2021-22 season.

However, Fish was sent off in his only pre-season appearance this summer but he is still young and he can still make the grade at United if he is given the right exposure.

