Marc Skinner looks to build in January transfer window

Manchester United boss, Marc Skinner has indicated his plans for the January transfer window ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Everton in the Continental (Conti) Cup.

The Reds have just three games left before the window opens, two in the Conti Cup and their big derby clash with City at the weekend in the WSL.

United sit second in the WSL table after winning seven of their eight games this season and are now being considered as title challengers.

Despite the squad’s success this season, Skinner is looking for reinforcements to bolster his squad. “In every window we will look to be present if the right people are available.”

He continued, “We have been assessing since the summer, we’ve been assessing since before the summer. We are aware of people’s contracts and we are aware of our targets.”

“If the right people are there and it is for the right moment, we will for sure look at how we adapt and evolve our squad.”

Looking at United’s targets over the next few years, Skinner clarified, “We are not done. I’ve been very clear on that. We are nowhere near done as yet, so we have to keep growing as a team and keep growing our experiences. That includes adding new players going forwards.”

The depth of the squad is better than it ever has been before and Skinner will call on that in tomorrow night’s cup game.

“It feels like when you are talking about rotation, it is like these players are being given a chance, that’s not the case at all.”

“These players are top class players, it’s just we are playing well. For us it is much more about if you deserve to be in the team. I’m not going to give anyone anything, you have to earn the right to play for Manchester United.”

During his press conference he also heaped praise on his Captain Katie Zelem, who scored the first of the Reds’ five goals on Saturday.

“She’s brilliant. She is the captain for a reason off the field. On the field, she is ever present, she never shirks a day in training, she’s always present.”

He continued, “It is her ability to find spaces at the right time to manipulate the opponent. It is no secret our game is built on spaces on the field and how we exploit them and how we can use them.”

Zelem has been club captain since the Reds’ second season and their first in the WSL. Her set piece delivery has been outstanding this season so far.

“Katie is a wonderful brain in midfield. She’s a technical genius at times. She’s really important to what we do – as are the others – but she is our leader on the field.”

He developed further, “Some of the things you don’t even see – the communication, the timing, some of the rhythms of the game are things you can’t always put in statistical analysis. For me, she knits the team.”