Match report: Manchester United 4-2 Everton



Manchester United Women have beaten Everton at home in the Continental Cup 4-2.

United got things going quickly with a beautiful ball into the box by Batlle, turned in by Boe Risa in the first minute.

United were calm and collected at the back despite the rotation and were attacking well when they had possession.

Jade Moore got a powerful shot away but it was straight at the keeper.

In the 12th minute, Rachel Williams made it two, flicking it up into the roof of the net.

United weren’t letting up as they quickly won possession back and Boe Risa, who was having a great game, made it three inside twenty minutes.

Some questionable officiating allowed Everton to get one back as it looked miles offside from the stands.

United were straight back into attack mode, aiming to restore their three goal lead, and a scrappy goal was scored by Jade Moore.

The Toffees were growing into the game and a few United players were switching off, sloppily passing the ball across the frozen pitch allowing opportunities to arise for the blue side of Merseyside.

The second half began and United kept up the intensity. Garcia had a shot in the opening five minutes but it was into the side netting.

Everton dominated possession in the second half but luckily the defence was strong and Baggaley held the ball well.

In injury time, Everton got another one back but it was too late for them to mount a challenge.

Team: Baggaley, Batlle (Blundell), Thorisdottir, Moore (Zelem), Boe Risa, Thomas (Toone), Garcia, Tounkara, Turner (Le Tissier), Williams (Galton), Staniforth