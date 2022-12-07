Nasser al-Khelaifi publicly declares interest in Manchester United target Jude Bellingham



Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi has publicly declared his commitment to exploring a deal for Manchester United target Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has been on the radar of Europe’s elite clubs for some time. His impressive World Cup performances have only served to increase the demand for his services.

The bevvy of top clubs chasing Bellingham include United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Liverpool and now PSG.

Khelaifi told Sky Sports on Bellingham, “Bellingham has been one of England’s best performers in Qatar and everybody wants him. An amazing player, what a player. England are lucky to have him.”

“He is one of the best players in the tournament. His first World Cup and he is calm, relaxed and confident. Listen, everybody wants him. I am not going to hide it.”

” I respect him. He has his club. If we want to talk to him we will talk to the club.”

Paul Joyce reports that Dortmund value the 19-year-old at an astronomical £130m.

The German giant’s hand in negotiations has only grown stronger with their player’s World Cup displays.

Dortmund club bosses intend to speak to Bellingham regarding his plans for the future at the turn of the year.

PSG’s introduction to what is guaranteed to be a hotly-contested race for Bellingham represents a big blow for United, who are not seen as favourites for the teenager.

Something that complicates matters even more is a report from Germany that relayed that the player and his family prefer a move to Liverpool, with talks at an advanced stage.

TRUE✅ Liverpool are favorites to sign Jude Bellingham (19) from @BVB next Summer. talks are more advanced than with Real Madrid. The Family of Bellingham prefers the Transfer to @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 7, 2022

Should the Red Devils miss out on Bellingham, one cannot help but think club bosses will rue their missed opportunity years ago when he was attainable.

