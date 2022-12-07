Player ratings: Cadiz 4-2 Man United



Manchester United lost 4-2 to Cadiz in a friendly in Spain this evening. The 10 outfield players were changed at half time. In the first half, the defending was weak but there was some good action up front from Iqbal, Garnacho and Martial. The youngsters in the second half defended extremely well and were unlucky to concede two goals, the first of which looked like a clear offside and the second which came from a midfield error.

Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Martin Dubravka 5 – While the goals weren’t his fault, he wasn’t able to command the defence. Fumbled a simple cross in second half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 3.5 – If this was an opportunity to change ten Hag’s mind about him, it wasn’t taken. A poor performance littered with his old positional gaffes.

Teden Mengi 4 – Did little better than Wan-bissaka.

Victor Lindelof 5.5 – Didn’t look comfortable with Mengi, but that may not have been his fault.

Brandon Williams 6 – Probably United’s best defender on the night, though that’s not saying much.

Scott McTominay 5 – Anonymous and invisible other than a good clearing header in the first half.

Zidane Iqbal 6.5 – Was also anonymous and invisible apart from the excellent run that won United’s penalty.

Anthony Elanga 2 – Totally ineffective and lacking in confidence. Needs a loan.

Donny van de Beek 4 – Poor. Another squandered chance to impress.

Alejandro Garnacho 6 – Started brightly but then got no service and vanished.

Anthony Martial 7.5 – Looked a class apart from the rest of the team.Dispatched the penalty coolly.

Substitutes

Di’Shon Bernard 8 – Centre back performances in the second half were head and shoulders over those of the first.

Tyler Fredricson 8 – Also defended well. Despite conceding two goals, this centre bback partnership looked solid.

Sam Murray 7 – Can be proud of his performance.

Marc Jurado 7 – Did well.

Noah Emeran 6.5 – started brightly but faded.

Charlie Savage 5 – Did OK but lost possession for the fourth goal.

Isaac Hansen-Aaroen 6 – A little disappointing given all the hype about this lad.

Shola Shoretire 6 – Also a little disappointing.

Kobbie Mainoo 7.5 – Probably United’s brightest spark in the second half. If he’d not tried too hard for penalties, he could have made something happen.

Charlie McNeill 6 – Made little impact.