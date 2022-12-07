Erik ten Hag finally breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo departure from United



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the club.

Speaking ahead of today’s friendly match against Cadiz, Ten Hag tersely said ““He’s gone and it’s the past.

“We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future.”

Ronaldo left the club by mutual consent after a series of tantrums and an ill-advised warts-and-all interview with Piers Morgan which was unsanctioned by the club.

In the interview he criticised the club and players and said he has “no respect” for Ten Hag.

After taking legal advice, the club opted to terminate the player’s contract, making him a free agent just before the World Cup.

Similar tantrums have been in evidence for Portugal, with the 37 year old swearing at coach Fernando Santos after he was substituted against South Korea.

This led to Ronaldo being dropped for the round of 16 tie against Switzerland yesterday, which the Seleção won 6-1, largely due to the exploits of Ronaldo’s replacement in the centre forward position, Gonçalo Ramos.

Ramos scored a hat trick and provided an assist in the game.

As for United, they will face Cadiz today with their last remaining striker, Anthony Martial, likely to play up top.

A bid for Ramos, who has a €75m release clause, or PSV’s Cody Gakpo, could be forthcoming from the Red Devils in January as they look to replace the outgoing star.

