Adrien Rabiot refuses to rule out summer move to Manchester United in latest comments



Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has refused to rule out a move to the Premier League next summer.

The Frenchman was extremely close to signing for Manchester United last summer before the move broke down at the final hurdle.

United had agreed a fee with Juventus, with John Murtough even travelling to Turin to seal a deal.

However, the player’s mother and agent Veronique Rabiot’s high wage demands saw United pull out of negotiations at the last moment.

Rabiot’s mother wanted her son to instantly become one of the club’s highest earners.

The Red Devils turned their attention to former Real Madrid man Casemiro and the rest is history.

Speaking before France’s showdown clash with England in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, Rabiot reiterated his love for the Premier League after the failed United switch.

He said, “I haven’t got a Premier League team in mind right now.”

“I haven’t made a choice. It’s the general appeal of the Premier League and the level of play that attracts me most.”

“It[the Premier League] fits my qualities.”

With these comments, it is highly likely that the 27-year-old has opened the doors to a number of clubs coming in for him.

The player will be a free agent at the end of the season with his Juventus contract expiring in July.

Despite an extensive rap sheet, Rabiot is an experienced player who has amassed more than 400 professional games and won multiple trophies across his time at both Juventus and Paris St-Germain — 22 trophies to be specific.

Whether United and Ten Hag revive their interest in the midfielder remains to be seen. What is certain is he has not closed the door on taking another stab at a chance to come to Old Trafford.

