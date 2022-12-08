Cody Gakpo confirms he’ll “think about” Manchester United if they come calling



Manchester United and Erik ten Hag’s striker target, Cody Gakpo, has confirmed he’ll consider moving to Old Trafford if the opportunity presents itself.

Gakpo has emerged as Ten Hag’s priority in his search for a reliable goalscorer to come in and lead the line for the team.

The situation is now desperate after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, with the only other recognized striker left in the ranks being Anthony Martial.

The string of injuries suffered by the Frenchman this season has more than rendered him to be an unreliable entity, hence the constant links to Gakpo.

The PSV Eindhoven forward is enjoying a fantastic World Cup campaign, showing the United hierarchy just what he can do at the Theatre of Dreams.

So far, the goalscorer has racked up three goals and will undoubtedly be the Netherlands’ most dangerous man as they face Argentina in the quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old spoke to Dutch news outlet, NRC ahead of the crunch tie, and was quizzed on United’s interest in him.

He responded by saying, “I thought about Manchester United, but when that didn’t happen, I couldn’t remember.”

“I started to doubt. Leeds United did come. Should I go there?”

“Now I wait (for) everything. I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. If they come, I’ll think about it. I also seek the help of God in these decisions.”

Gakpo added that when a possible move to United in the summer broke down, he endured a tough period and doubted himself.

He reiterated that this time, he would do things differently to ensure he places himself in the best possible situation.

