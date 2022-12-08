Cody Gakpo’s move to Manchester United could start chain-reaction with Jadon Sancho joining arch-rivals



Handed the responsibility of a biggest rebuilding job in Manchester United’s history, Erik ten Hag has got right on the job and has so far brought in five permanent recruits.

And they have helped lift the team’s performance while also aiding in building a strong team morale. Which is exactly why the Dutchman feels the human element plays a key role behind a successful transfer.

Despite a strong start, there are quite a few gaps still left to be filled, not least of all the position of striker following the sensational departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ten Hag’s available options — Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both have had their fair share of problems so far this season.

Striker search

Despite returning to form, Rashford’s profligacy has cost United on certain occasions while Martial has struggled with injuries which have restricted him to only four starts this season.

The Netherlands’ World Cup hero Cody Gakpo is said to be Ten Hag’s primary target to fill that position considering his form for both club and country.

*Sancho Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Chelsea are plotting a move to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, as CalcioMercato said. The Blues will make the move once they offload Christian Pulisic.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/IbLvA7Oart — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) December 7, 2022

And Calciomercatoweb has revealed that such a move could set a domino effect rolling involving arch-rivals Chelsea and Serie A giants Juventus.

Gakpo’s strengths include playing on the left wing and changing position with the striker. Both Rashford and Martial are adept at playing up top and on the left flank.

That would mean Jadon Sancho goes further down the pecking order and the struggling winger could then seek a move away from the Red Devils.

Domino effect

The former Borussia Dortmund star is not part of United’s Spain camp and is currently training on his own in Holland with coaches suggested by the United manager.

As reported earlier by The Peoples Person, Chelsea are interested in the 22-year-old and could offer him an escape route from his difficult stay at the Reds.

That in turn would free up Christian Pulisic to move to Turin, where Massimiliano Allegri is desperate for reinforcements for the flanks despite the board-room problems.

While a move for Gakpo makes sense, it seems unlikely United would let Sancho leave, especially considering the club’s huge outlay on him and the fact that it has only been one season since his arrival.

