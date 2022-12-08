Donny van de Beek could be key to Manchester United securing Cody Gakpo



Cody Gakpo is reportedly top of Erik ten Hag’s priority list for January. The Dutch star’s attacking prowess is the hot topic of the 2022 World Cup.

Manchester United’s interested has grown exponentially following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gakpo entered the World Cup in sizzling form, having found the back of the net 12 times while adding a further 14 assists for his club.

The PSV Eindhoven man’s form has continued at Qatar, with three goals in the competition already. Gakpo’s eye for goal will be crucial if The Netherlands are to end Argentina’s hopes of adding a third World Cup to rest.

United are reportedly piecing together a swap deal to bring the forward to Old Trafford (via The Mirror).

News of the potential swap deal has emerged despite Dutch team-mate Virgil van Dijk insisting the 23-year-old must set his sights higher.

Van Dijk said, “Are Manchester United and Real Madrid at the same level at this moment? No disrespect, not at all. I think he definitely has the next step in him. I definitely feel like it could happen.”

Sven-Goran Eriksson says ‘perfect’ deal exists

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson believes United have the means to secure Gakpo’s signature in the January transfer window itself.

He has suggested that the key to the transfer could be using fringe star Donny van de Beek in a swap deal.

Speaking to Boyle Sports, Eriksson said, “We’re talking about two very good players, and I believe it could be a great deal for both parties. It would make perfect sense; Gakpo is a dynamic attacker and direct.”

“Just what United need – and for one reason or another, Van de Beek just hasn’t been suited to England and the Premier League. Erik ten Hag knows all of these players, and if he thinks a swap deal is a good idea, then why not?

Open for sale

PSV is allegedly open to selling their star forward in January. PSV’s only requirement is that any interested club must meet their £50 million valuation for their star attacker.

With his options up front limited at the moment, Ten Hag will see Gakpo as a mouthwatering prospect for the rest of the Red Devils’ Premier League campaign and future ambitions.