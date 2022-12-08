Harry Maguire reveals messages of support from Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Harry Maguire has revealed he has received messages of support from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his performances at the World Cup.

As reported in The Sun, Maguire says he feels back to form as he looks towards England’s huge quarterfinal tie against France on Saturday.

Maguire has performed well in his four games at Qatar, allaying fears his lack of game time at club level would hinder his performances for England, which have been largely excellent during his time with the Three Lions.

His return to form has not been lost on Ten Hag, who has reached out to Maguire to congratulate him. Ten Hag’s native Netherlands are still in the competition and a final against England is still a possibility.

“I have had a couple of nice texts from them saying how well I’ve performed and congratulations on reaching the quarter-finals. It’s nice,” Maguire said.

“I am sure they’ll be watching the games but Erik will be supporting the Oranje army. It is good to feel the support of them.”

The United captain admitted the last year has been a tough one for him, with his form suffering and losing his place in the starting XI, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane forming a strong partnership for Ten Hag.

“The last year has been difficult and I haven’t played as well as I’ve done in the previous five years at the top level.

I’ve not hid away from the last year. It’s been difficult, but I always knew and had great belief in myself that I’d find my form and regain my confidence and my focus” he said.

However, the United captain says he now feels as though he is getting back to full form and fitness and is looking forward to getting back to the top of his game, for England and United.

“Now, I feel in a good place. I feel good mentally, I feel good physically. I feel fresh and I’m just looking forward to a big game on Saturday.”

Maguire will need to be at his best on Saturday as England face their biggest test of the tournament so far, with France and Kylian Mbappe in waiting.